Hybrid Vehicles Market To Surpass A Valuation Of Us$ 1.6 Trillion By Year 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The hybrid vehicles market size is estimated to surpass US$ 232 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to hit a valuation of US$ 1.6 Trillion by 2033. The hybrid vehicles market share is predicted to thrive at an astronomical CAGR of 21.6% from 2023 to 2033.
The development of the hybrid vehicle sector is closely tied to the construction of EV infrastructure, particularly charging stations. As the infrastructure for charging grows and is made more accessible, concerns about limited electric range are allayed, raising the perceived value of hybrid vehicles. The development of charging networks, which encourages customers to consider hybrid automobiles as a viable option, further boosts the business.
The expectation of future price increases and changes in the price of petrol has a significant impact on consumer behaviour. Hybrid vehicles offer an alternative to fossil fuels because of their increased fuel efficiency and lower dependency on oil. As petrol prices climb, more consumers are interested in hybrid cars due to their potential cost savings, which is boosting industry expansion.
In order to store and distribute electric power, hybrid cars rely on cutting-edge battery technology. Hybrid vehicles are now more efficient, dependable, and cost-effective because of recent advancements in battery technology, including greater power densities, longer life spans, and lower prices. By addressing issues with battery performance and lowering the overall cost of hybrid vehicles, advancements in battery technology additionally boost the demand for hybrid vehicles . Additionally, hybrid vehicle battery diversity expands the market and draws in more buyers.
Key Takeaways from the Hybrid Vehicles Market Report:
In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 90,798.9 million.
The market expanded at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2018 to 2022.
In 2022, the global market size stood at US$ 192,712.4 million.
The United States captured 30.4% of global market shares in 2022.
India captured 22.8% of global market shares in 2022.
China captured 24.3% of global market shares in 2022.
The United Kingdom captured 22.2% of global market shares in 2022.
The hybrid vehicles segment captured 32.2% of global market shares in 2022.
The passenger cars segment acquired 27.6% of global market shares in 2022.
Top Key Players in the Hybrid Vehicles Market:
Tilley Inflatable Design & Engineering Ltd.
Ford Motor Company
General Motors Company
Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
Daimler AG
Volkswagen AG
Renault SAS
Toyota Motor Corporation
Nissan Motor Corporation
Mitsubishi Motor Corporation
Hyundai Motor Company
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)
Recent Developments Observed by FMI:
Nissan just unveiled the fourth iteration of the X-Trail. The Nissan X-Trail is scheduled to make its debut in the middle of 2023. Strong Hybrid and Mild Hybrid hybrid drivetrains are expected to be offered for Nissan's X-Trail SUV. The car is expected to cost around INR 40 lakhs when it goes on sale.
The Nissan Qashqai SUV is built on the CMF-C platform, which was developed in collaboration with Renault. The Qashqai is anticipated to be powered by a 1.3L gasoline engine and a mild hybrid powertrain. The automobile is projected to cost around INR 30 lakhs when it goes on sale. Because the Qashqai is likely to go on sale after the Nissan X-Trail, we may expect to see it around late 2023 or early 2024.
Hybrid Vehicles Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
Hybrid Vehicles
Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles
By Vehicle Type:
Passenger Car
LCV
HCV
By Engine Type:
Gasoline Electric
Diesel Electric
By Powertrain Configuration:
Parallel Hybrid
Series Hybrid
Power Split Hybrid
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia and the Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
