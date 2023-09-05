Firefighting Foam Market: Clear Vision Soars To New Heights, Surpassing Us$ 1.14 Billion By 2027

Firefighting Foam Market Growth

The firefighting foam industry is a sector that produces and supplies varitypes of firefighting foam products used to combat fires.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Increase in demand from end-use industries and government rules and regulations regarding fire safety have boosted the growth of the global firefighting foam market . However, ban on fluorinated firefighting foams hamper the market growth. On the contrary, innovations in fire extinguisher products is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The firefighting foam industry is a sector that produces and supplies varitypes of firefighting foam products used to combat fires. Firefighting foam is a critical tool in modern firefighting and is employed to extinguish flammable liquid fires, such as those involving oil, gasoline, and chemicals. These foams work by forming a stable blanket on the surface of the flammable liquid, preventing the release of flammable vapors and cooling the fire to extinguish it.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:

Here are some key aspects of the firefighting foam industry:

Types of Firefighting Foam:

- AqueFilm-Forming Foam (AFFF): AFFF is one of the most common types of firefighting foam and is used for suppressing fires involving flammable liquids. It forms a thin film on the surface of the liquid, preventing the fire from reigniting.

- Alcohol-Resistant AFFF (AR-AFFF): This foam is designed to fight fires involving alcohol-based fuels and polar solvents, which are not effectively controlled by traditional AFFF.

- Protein Foam: Protein-based foams are used for fires involving hydrocarbon fuels like crude oil and gasoline. They are known for their excellent heat resistance and durability.

- High-Expansion Foam: High-expansion foams are used in situations where it's necessary to rapidly fill large spaces with foam to smother the fire.

The AFFF segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global firefighting foam market. The segment would dominate the market throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.9% by 2027. The aquefilm forming foam (AFFF) can be used in both class A and class B fire cases, which drives the growth of the segment. The market also analyzes segments including alcohol resistant aquefilm forming foam (AR-AFFF), protein foam, and synthetic detergent foam.

Applications:

- The firefighting foam industry serves a wide range of sectors, including oil and gas, petrochemical plants, industrial facilities, airports, military installations, and firefighting services.

- It is also used in firefighting vehicles and equipment, such as fire trucks and aircraft.

The oil & gas segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. This is due to wide use of firefighting foams in the oil & gas industry, as the sector is prone to fire outbreaks. In addition, the oil & gas companies need to comply with several stringent rules & regulations regarding fire safety, which drives the growth of the segment. The market also analyses the aviation, marine, and mining segments.

Environmental Concerns:

- Traditional firefighting foams contained per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which have raised environmental and health concerns due to their persistence in the environment and potential health effects.

- Efforts are being made to develop and use more environmentally friendly foam formulations, such as fluorine-free foams, to address these concerns.

Regulations:

- The production and use of firefighting foam are subject to variregulations and standards to ensure its effectiveness and safety. These regulations may vary by region and industry.

Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. In addition, the region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.9% in between 2020 to 2027. This is owing to the demand from emerging economies such as China, India, Australia, and South Korea. On the other hand, region across North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The market also offers an in-depth study of regions including LAMEA and Europe.

Research and Innovation:

- Ongoing research and innovation in the firefighting foam industry foon developing more efficient and environmentally sustainable foam formulations.

- Research also explores new technologies and methods for applying foam to fires, such as automated foam delivery systems.

Market Dynamics:

- The demand for firefighting foam products is influenced by factors such as industrial growth, the expansion of the oil and gas sector, and regulatory changes.

- Market competition exists among varimanufacturers and suppliers of firefighting foam products.

According to the report, the global firefighting foam industry was pegged at $856.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1.14 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Major market players

- Dr. Sthamer

- National Foam

- AnFire Ltd.

- Kerr Fire,

- SffGlobal

- DafoFomtec Ab

- Solberg, Auxquima

- Perimeter Solutions

- Eau&Feu

- DIC Corporation

- Johnson Controls International Plc

- Ansul

- Chemguard

- Williams Fire

- Sabo Foam

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here:

About

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with varicompanies and this helpsin digging out market data that helpsgenerate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published byis extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn