Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside For Personal Care Market, Global Outlook And Forecast 2023-2029 X Herald

Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside (Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside (2-O-a-D-glucosyl-L-ascorbic acid), or ascorbic acid 2-glucoside, or ascorbyl glucoside), is a derivative of vitamin C that contains glucose stability. This ingredient makes vitamin C convenient and effective for making cosmetics. Creams and lotions containing Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside are used on the skin to lighten skin tone and reduce pigmentation in age spots and freckles. Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside is not only used for whitening, but also for brightening and dimming skin tone, delaying aging and protecting skin in sunscreen products.





This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside for Personal Care, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside for Personal Care. This report contains market size and forecasts of Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside for Personal Care in global, including the following market information:



Global Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside for Personal Care Market Revenue, 2018-2023, 2024-2029, ($ millions)

Global Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside for Personal Care Market Sales, 2018-2023, 2024-2029, (MT) Global top five Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside for Personal Care companies in 2022 (%)

Bioconversion method is the only way to synthesize Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside at present, that is, transfer glucoside from glucoside donor to position C of Vitamin C by using specific glycogen transfer from saccharide-transferrin enzyme. Vitamin C and glucose donor will have some surpafter the reaction, so after the end of the sugar group transfer reaction, the reaction solution should be separated and purified, and finally the Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside product with high purity can be obtained through crystallization.

Hayashibara has a strong research and development expertise in biotechnology, actively developing and producing functional food ingredients, and joined Nagase group in 2012. Nagase Industries is the leading enterprise in the industry and the production accounted for 63.9% of the global total in 2018.

The biggest consumer of Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside is Lotion and Cream industry, which counted about 39.46%; Serum and Toner counts about 28.8 of the total demand, while Face Mask industry counted about 16.84% in 2018.

We surveyed the Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside for Personal Care manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside for Personal Care Market, by Type, 2018-2023, 2024-2029 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside for Personal Care Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2022 (%)



Purity: 98% Purity above 99%

Global Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside for Personal Care Market, by Application, 2018-2023, 2024-2029 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside for Personal Care Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2022 (%)



Lotion and Cream

Face Mask

Skin Care Gel

Sunscreen Others

Global Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside for Personal Care Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2023, 2024-2029 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside for Personal Care Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2022 (%)



North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:



Key companies Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside for Personal Care revenues in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside for Personal Care revenues share in global market, 2022 (%)

Key companies Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside for Personal Care sales in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside for Personal Care sales share in global market, 2022 (%)

key players include:



Nagase Industries

Spec-chem

Luckerkong Biotech

Chengxin Pharma

Hangzhou Lingeba Technology Hubei Ataike Biotechnology

Outline of Major Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduces the definition of Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside for Personal Care, market overview.

Chapter 2: Global Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside for Personal Care market size in revenue and volume.

Chapter 3: Detailed analysis of Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside for Personal Care manufacturers competitive landscape, price, sales and revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 6: Sales of Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside for Personal Care in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space of each country in the world.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Global Ascorbic Acid 2-Glucoside for Personal Care capacity by region & country.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 11: The main points and conclusions of the report.

