Barrier Resins Market, Global Outlook And Forecast 2023-2029 X Herald

The barrier resins can prevent small molecular gases such as oxygen, water vapor, and liquid from penetrating the film. Among the barrier resins, EVOH, PVDC, PEN, nitrile-based resin, MXD6 aromatic nylon, are high barrier materials, and the most commonly used are PVDC and EVOH.





This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Barrier Resins, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Barrier Resins. This report contains market size and forecasts of Barrier Resins in global, including the following market information:



Barrier resins are mainly divided into EVOH, PVDC, and PEN, among which EVOH accounts for the most important part. The main applications of barrier resins are pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, personal care, household products, etc. The consumption of food and beverages accounted for 68.64% in 2019. SK (Dow), Kureha, Kuraray, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Juhua Group and other companies are the leading suppliers in the industry. In 2019, Kuraray's market share accounted for 28.69% of the world.

We surveyed the Barrier Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

