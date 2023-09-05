Brunswick Corporation Announces The Acquisition Of Fliteboard

“Fliteboard's exceptional brand appeal and its advanced eFoiling technology align with our ACES strategy, and we are excited to bring the Fliteboard team into the Brunswick family” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO.“Fliteboard will allowto engage with a new wave of customers who will also have the ability to enjoy the entire portfolio of Brunswick products and services over time.”

“We have long respected Brunswick's leadership position in the recreational marine market, and this announcement enablesto further enhance Fliteboard's products and customer experience,” said David Trewern, founder, and CEO of Fliteboard.“This union of substantial resources including the growth opportunities within Brunswick with Fliteboard's ground-breaking ethos and designs will allowto amplify our reach to new markets around the world.”

Fliteboard, established in 2016, has customers in more than 90 countries who enjoy its products in the Mediterranean and Caribbean, as well as the lakes and rivers of the U.S. and Europe, beaches of Australia, and waterways of Dubai. Fliteboard has won more than a dozen, major awards including a Red Dot Best of the Best award (for product design) and Good Design Gold Award, among others.

“Fliteboard's dedication to inspire and enable the world to 'Take Flite' is a perfect fit for our Next Never Rests mentality,” said Foulkes.“We have an opportunity to scale manufacturing and distribution and, over time, begin aligning sub-systems with our Avator electric outboard product line as we attract a new generation to electric mobility on the water.”

ABOUT BRUNSWICK

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that“Next Never RestsTM”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enableto challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing and MerCruiser. Brunswick's comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land 'N' Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 18,500 employees operating in 29 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World's Best Employer and as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit Brunswick.

ABOUT FLITEBOARD

Founded by David Trewern, Fliteboard is a leading pioneer in the eFoiling industry, transforming the way people experience water sports worldwide. Originating from Byron Bay, Australia, Fliteboard has been fusing innovative technology with sustainable practices since its inception, crafting a unique blend of thrill, tranquillity, and minimal environmental impact. The company's flagship product, the Fliteboard, has propelled it to global recognition, offering a seamless, motorized surfing experience over water without the need for waves. Fliteboard's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation has continually set new standards in the eFoiling industry. As a brand, Fliteboard epitomizes performance, innovation, design and customer community. Fliteboard has a strong global presence, expanding the joy of eFoiling to enthusiasts across continents and oceans.