Nemphos Braue Represents Sealing Technologies, Inc. In Multmillion-Dollar Acquisition By Parsons Corporation

The sale of SealingTech further allows Centreville, Va.-based Parsons to expand its government contracting customer base across the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community and enhance its defensive cyber operations. The transaction is valued at up to $200 million.

“Rapidly scaling a technology firm is no small task and takes a great legal partner. I am proud of where we have been able to take SealingTech – thanks in large part to Nemphos Braue's advisement, knowledge, and leadership,” said SealingTech CEO Edward Sealing.“In a deal of this magnitude, it was imperative to have a team experienced in navigating complex decisions and options, yet nimble enough to react and protect SealingTech's interests.”

“We recognize how steadfast SealingTech has been in its mission to support the nation's most pressing security challenges,” said George Nemphos, Managing Member at Nemphos Braue,“and it's our privilege to work in partnership with Ed Sealing, Dan Zick, Brandon Whalen and the incredibly talented SealingTech team to provide legal counsel that clears a path to make that mission a success. Their organization's capabilities and innovations will no doubt be a boost to Parsons.”

Nemphos Braue previously represented SealingTech in its acquisition of Quark Security in 2019, contract negotiations, intellectual property, and other general corporate counsel matters.

The announcement from Parsons and SealingTech is available here .

