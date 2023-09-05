The Ensign Group Acquires Two Skilled Nursing Facilities In South Carolina

“We are very excited for our continued growth in South Carolina,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer.“These buildings present a great geographical and strategic fit within this particular market,” he added.

Adam Willits, President of Hopewell Healthcare LLC, Ensign's South Carolina-based subsidiary, added“We can't wait to work with the wonderful caregivers at each of these facilities as we seek to meet and exceed the clinical, emotional and social needs of the residents and families we are honored to serve.”

These acquisitions bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 295 healthcare operations, 26 of which also include senior living operations, across thirteen states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, now own 112 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About EnsignTM

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 295 healthcare facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at .

