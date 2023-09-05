Neem Extract Market Shows Magnificent Growth And Future Demand During Forecasting Period

Neem Extract Market Research

Neem extract industry is a sector of the global economy that revolves around the production & processing of neem tree (Azadirachta indica) extracts and products

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Increased R&D and study in the field of neem has resulted in growing awareness. About the efficacy of different parts of a neem tree, tmaking it an important ingredient in several organic food and cosmetics products. Based on the application, the global neem extract market is categorized into agriculture, personal care, pharmaceutical, and animal feed. In 2015, the personal care segment contributed approximately 1/7th of the overall neem extract market revenue and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period.

The neem extract industry is a sector of the global economy that revolves around the production and processing of neem tree (Azadirachta indica) extracts and products. Neem is a tropical tree native to the Indian subcontinent and has been used for centuries for its varimedicinal, agricultural, and industrial properties. Neem extracts are derived from different parts of the tree, including the leaves, seeds, and bark, and they contain a range of bioactive compounds with diverse applications.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:

Here are some key aspects of the neem extract industry:

Medicinal and Healthcare Products: Neem extracts are known for their medicinal properties. They are used in the production of herbal remedies, cosmetics, and personal care products due to their antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and antiseptic qualities. These extracts may be used in creams, lotions, soaps, shampoos, and more.

Agricultural Applications: Neem extracts are widely used in agriculture as natural pesticides, insecticides, and fertilizers. They have been found to be effective in pest control and as a natural alternative to chemical pesticides. Neem oil, in particular, is a common product used in organic farming practices.

Pharmaceuticals: Neem extracts have been researched for their potential pharmaceutical applications. They may have a role in the development of drugs for varihealth conditions, including diabetes, malaria, and cancer, due to their bioactive compounds.

The growth is primarily attributed to increased awareness among consumers about the adverse effects of chemical-based personal care products, leading them to shift towards organic products. Pharmaceutical segment, which accounted for around 8.9% market share in 2015, is expected to witness a double-digit growth over the analysis period, owing to growing inclination of consumers toward Ayurveda and natural treatment of diseases without any side effects.

Animal Health: Neem extracts are also used in the animal health industry. They can be included in animal feed or as a topical treatment for varilivestock diseases and pests.

Cosmetics and Beauty Products: Neem extracts are often used in cosmetics and beauty products due to their skin-nourishing and anti-acne properties.

Biodegradable Products: Some neem-based products, such as neem-based plastics and biodegradable materials, are being explored as environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional plastic products.

The regions are further bifurcated into major countries, such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexin North America; U.K., Germany, France and Rest of Europe in Europe; India, China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific in APAC; and the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America in LAMEA. The demand for organic food, personal care products and growing concerns about environmental-friendly agriculture products are expected to foster the growth of neem-based products, globally.

Research and Development: Ongoing research and development in the neem extract industry aim to discover new applications and improve extraction methods to maximize the benefits of neem.

Regulation and Sustainability: The neem extract industry is subject to variregulations and standards, especially in the context of pesticide and pharmaceutical use. Sustainable harvesting and cultivation practices are also important to ensure the long-term availability of neem resources.

The neem extract market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness about the side effects of chemical-based personal care products, concerns regarding environmental degradation, and adoption of natural and herbal products to cure health diseases.

Neem Extract Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $2.04 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period 2016 to 2022.

The key companies profiled include E.I.D Parry India Ltd., Neeming Australia Pvt. Ltd., Bros India Group, Agro Extracts Limited, Parker India Group, Fortune Biotech Ltd., The Indian Neem Tree Company, Ozone Biotech, PJ Margo Pvt. Ltd., and Gramin India Agri BusiNest.

The neem extract industry is diverse and spans varisectors, including agriculture, healthcare, cosmetics, and more. The growing interest in natural and sustainable products has contributed to the continued expansion of this industry, both in traditional neem-growing regions like India and in other parts of the world where neem is cultivated.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here:

About

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with varicompanies and this helpsin digging out market data that helpsgenerate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published byis extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn