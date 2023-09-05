Elastic Polyester Fibers Market, Global Outlook And Forecast 2023-2029 X Herald

PBT fiber is the abbreviation of polybutyleneterephthalate fiber, which is esterified by high-purity terephthalic acid (PTA) or dimethyl terephthalate (DMT) and 1,4-butanediol Polycondensation linear polymer, fiber made by melt spinning, belongs to a kind of polyester fiber. Because PBT fiber has the characteristics of good elasticity, high dye uptake, good color fastness, etc., while maintaining the excellent properties of ordinary polyester (PET) such as crispness and good dimensional stability





Polyester DTY stretch yarn is made of polyester chips as raw material, high-speed spinning polyester pre-oriented yarn, and then processed by drafting false twist. It has the characteristics of short process, high efficiency, and good quality.

Composite stretch yarn includes: SSY elastic fiber (PTT/PET side-by-side composite fiber), T400 fiber (PTT/PET composite fiber), PBT/PET composite stretch yarn, etc.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Elastic Polyester Fibers, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Elastic Polyester Fibers. This report contains market size and forecasts of Elastic Polyester Fibers in global, including the following market information:

Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Revenue, 2018-2023, 2024-2029, ($ millions)

Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Sales, 2018-2023, 2024-2029, (MT)

Global top five Elastic Polyester Fibers companies in 2022 (%)

The global Elastic Polyester Fibers market was valued at US$ million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2029, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Elastic Polyester Fiber is widely used for High-end clothing and functional Fabrics, Flooring material (carpet), Fiber Core and Wool-like Fabric.

The classification of Elastic Polyester Fibers includes High-End Clothing And Functional Fabrics, Flooring Material, Fiber Core, Wool-like fabric.

We surveyed the Elastic Polyester Fibers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market, by Type, 2018-2023, 2024-2029 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2022 (%)



PTT Fiber

PBT Elastic Fibers

Polyester DTY Stretch Yarn Composite Stretch Yarn

Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market, by Application, 2018-2023, 2024-2029 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2022 (%)



High-End Clothing and Functional Fabrics

Flooring Material

Fiber Core Wool-like Fabric

Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2023, 2024-2029 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2022 (%)



North America



Canada

Mex

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:



Key companies Elastic Polyester Fibers revenues in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Elastic Polyester Fibers revenues share in global market, 2022 (%)

Key companies Elastic Polyester Fibers sales in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Elastic Polyester Fibers sales share in global market, 2022 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:



ShengHong Group

Jiangsu Guowang Gaoke Fiber Co., Ltd.

WUJIANG JIALI HIGH FIBER CO.,LTD

Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Suzhou Longjie Special Fiber Co., Ltd

Hongze Lianhe Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Heshili New Material Co.,Ltd.

NANTONG YONGSHENG HUVIS FIBER ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD. JIANGSU HENGLI CHEMICAL FIBRE CO.,LTD,





Outline of Major Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduces the definition of Elastic Polyester Fibers, market overview.

Chapter 2: Global Elastic Polyester Fibers market size in revenue and volume.

Chapter 3: Detailed analysis of Elastic Polyester Fibers manufacturers competitive landscape, price, sales and revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 6: Sales of Elastic Polyester Fibers in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space of each country in the world.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Global Elastic Polyester Fibers capacity by region & country.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 11: The main points and conclusions of the report.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size: 2022 VS 2029

2.2 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2018-2029

2.3 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales: 2018-2029

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Elastic Polyester Fibers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Price by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Elastic Polyester Fibers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2022

3.7 Global Manufacturers Elastic Polyester Fibers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Elastic Polyester Fibers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Elastic Polyester Fibers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Elastic Polyester Fibers Companies

4 S

