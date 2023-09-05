Plastic Recycling Market Global Outlook And Forecast 2023-2029 X Herald

Recycled plastics are the plastics that made from post-consumer or post-industrial plastics instead of the virgin resin. The process of recycling used plastic from consumable products is an efficient means to reprocess the material into useful products. Many different products make great sources of recyclable material, including: soda bottles, plastic packaging, sheets and pellets. Recycled plastic is used to make many different types of products. The type of product that is made out of recycled plastic depends on the type of plastic resin. There are several different types of plastic resin used to make different products, such as PET, PP, HDPE and LDPE.





This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Plastic Recycling, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Plastic Recycling. This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Recycling in global, including the following market information:



Global Plastic Recycling Market Revenue, 2018-2023, 2024-2029, ($ millions)

Global Plastic Recycling Market Sales, 2018-2023, 2024-2029, (K MT) Global top five Plastic Recycling companies in 2022 (%)

Global plastic recycling key players include Indorama Ventures, Far Eastern New Century, MBA Polymers, etc. Global top 10 manufacturers hold a share about 2.7%.

China is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 35 percent.

We surveyed the Plastic Recycling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Recycling Market, by Type, 2018-2023, 2024-2029 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2022 (%)



PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE Others

Global Plastic Recycling Market, by Application, 2018-2023, 2024-2029 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2022 (%)



Packaging & Consumer Goods

Construction

Textile Fiber / Clothing

Landscaping/Street Furniture Other Uses

Global Plastic Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2023, 2024-2029 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2022 (%)



North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:



Key companies Plastic Recycling revenues in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Recycling revenues share in global market, 2022 (%)

Key companies Plastic Recycling sales in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Plastic Recycling sales share in global market, 2022 (%)

key players include:



Indorama Ventures

Far Eastern New Century

MBA Polymers

DAK Americas

Plastipak Holdings

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Greentech

KW Plastics

Vogt-Plastic

Biffa

Visy

Envision

IMERYS GROUP

Viridor

SUEZ Chongqing Gengye New Material Technology

Outline of Major Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduces the definition of Plastic Recycling, market overview.

Chapter 2: Global Plastic Recycling market size in revenue and volume.

Chapter 3: Detailed analysis of Plastic Recycling manufacturers competitive landscape, price, sales and revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 6: Sales of Plastic Recycling in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space of each country in the world.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Global Plastic Recycling capacity by region & country.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 11: The main points and conclusions of the report.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic Recycling Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic Recycling Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic Recycling Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic Recycling Market Size: 2022 VS 2029

2.2 Global Plastic Recycling Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2018-2029

2.3 Global Plastic Recycling Sales: 2018-2029

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic Recycling Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic Recycling Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic Recycling Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastic Recycling Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastic Recycling Price by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Recycling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2022

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Recycling Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Recycling Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Recycling Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Recycling Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Plastic Recycling Market Size Markets, 2022 &

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

FollowOn linkedin :-