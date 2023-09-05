At Night, Russian T-80 Tanks Spotted Moving Toward Berdiansk In Mariupol

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram and posted a video, Ukrinform reported.

"We are recording the movement of heavy equipment. T-80 tanks (freshly modernized) on trawls at night in the direction of Berdiansk. The occupants continue to follow their tactics - tanks at night, this is how it happens. In addition, engineering equipment is accompanied. This is a clear reinforcement from one frontline area to another," Andriushchenko wrote.

As reported, the Russian invaders are turning Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military and logistics hub.