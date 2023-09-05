At Night, Russian T-80 Tanks Spotted Moving Toward Berdiansk In Mariupol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russian T-80 tanks were seen moving towards Berdiansk at night.
Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram and posted a video, Ukrinform reported.
"We are recording the movement of heavy equipment. T-80 tanks (freshly modernized) on trawls at night in the direction of Berdiansk. The occupants continue to follow their tactics - tanks at night, this is how it happens. In addition, engineering equipment is accompanied. This is a clear reinforcement from one frontline area to another," Andriushchenko wrote.
Read also: Powerful explosion heard in Berdiansk
As reported, the Russian invaders are turning Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military and logistics hub.
MENAFN05092023000193011044ID1107008108
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.