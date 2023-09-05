Russian Troops Shell Village In Kherson Region At Night, Damaging Buildings

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region with rocket artillery at midnight, damaging buildings.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this, according to Ukrinform.
"At midnight, the Russians fired rocket artillery at Bilozerka," the statement said.
As noted, five residential buildings and power lines were damaged as a result of the enemy strikes. There were no civilian casualties.
As reported, on September 4, the Russian army fired 57 times at the Kherson region over the past day.
