Over 20 Raids Ongoing Across Ukraine Regions In Energy Restoration Embezzlement Case

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting more than 20 searches in several regions of Ukraine as part of an investigation into abuses in the process of restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure affected by Russian missile and drone strikes.
That's according to the SBU press service, Ukrinform reports.
"SBU operatives, under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, are working on a criminal proceeding related to abuse in the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Currently, more than 20 searches are underway in several regions. All works is being done in compliance with Ukraine's legislation," the SBU said. Read also: NABU , FBI sign memo on deepening cooperatio
As reported earlier, acting Mayor of Chernihiv, Oleksandr Lomako, said the SBU was searching his home this morning.
MENAFN05092023000193011044ID1107008105
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.