Over 20 Raids Ongoing Across Ukraine Regions In Energy Restoration Embezzlement Case

That's according to the SBU press service, Ukrinform reports.

"SBU operatives, under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, are working on a criminal proceeding related to abuse in the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Currently, more than 20 searches are underway in several regions. All works is being done in compliance with Ukraine's legislation," the SBU said.

As reported earlier, acting Mayor of Chernihiv, Oleksandr Lomako, said the SBU was searching his home this morning.