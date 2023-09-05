Tuesday, 05 September 2023 07:48 GMT

Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Sees Decline In Demand At Currency Auction


9/5/2023 6:05:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a currency auction with the participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) on September 5, 2023, Trend reports.

The bank said that the auction's demand, which amounted to $41.4 million (a decrease of 18.82 percent, or $9.6 million, compared to the previauction), was fully met.

The demand at the previauction was $51 million.

Based on the outcomes of the auction, the average weighted exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to thedollar came to 1.7 AZN per USD.

At currency auctions, $2.3 billion has been bought since the year's start. The auction held on March 28, 2023, saw a record-high demand for the currency of $96.3 million.

The average demand at currency auctions organized by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan in 2022 amounted to 52.4 million manat ($30.8 million), while the supply was $70 million.

Moreover, the CBA started conducting currency auctions by one-way sale of currency in competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.

