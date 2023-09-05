Arab Parliament Commends Saudi Arabia Establishing Global Water Org.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament extolled on Tuesday Saudi Arabia's announcement of the establishment of the Global Water Organization, considering it a vital step for concerted Arab and international efforts to protect water security, especially since water security is an integral part of Arab and international national security.
In a statement, Speaker of the Arab Parliament Adel Al-Asoomi appreciated the directives of the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and the efforts of Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in launching this organization with its headquarters in Riyadh.
This organization will contribute significantly to enhancing cooperation and efforts to confront the current challenges that multiple countries of the world suffer from because of water scarcity, he pointed out.
This step represents a new addition to the crucial role that Saudi Arabia plays regionally and internationally to find practical solutions to the crises facing the region, as well as its pioneering role in the field of environmental sustainability and confronting climate change, Al-Asoomi explained. (end)
