Filing Of Annual Information Form And Letter To Shareholders

The filing of the AIF is due in part to the Company's ongoing development of its Module Direct Lithium Extraction Unit, as well as the Company's ongoing strive to ensure it maintains the highest disclosure standards. Additionally, the Company believes that the filing of the AIF

reflects a positive step in the Company's growth that will provide the Company with greater exposure to the investment community, including institutional investors in both Canada and the United States.

In addition to the filing of the AIF, the Company would also like to advise that it has posted on its website a letter from Garry Flowers, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, addressed to shareholders of the Company (the " Shareholder Letter "). The Shareholder Letter provides readers with a general overview of the Company's development over the course of the 2023 fiscal year, as well as a general outlook of the Company for the upcoming months. A copy of the Shareholder Letter can be found on the Company's website located at .

About the Company

The Company's direct lithium extraction technology is based on proprietary lithium extraction housed in patented extraction towers that are enclosed in a modular, shippable platform able to be loaded and brought into production within 10 days of arrival on a customer site. Utilizing the patented technology, the Company's fohas been on advanced extraction of lithium chloride from ground water salt brine deposits and returning the same water to the subsurface aquifer from which it is extracted. The Company' unique patented technology ensures faster delivery of lithium chloride while ensuring minimal environmental impact.

