Wet Pet Food Market Worth $31.7 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific's wet pet food market is experiencing significant growth, with the highest CAGR. This surge can be attributed to a confluence of factors that collectively contribute to the region's flourishing pet food industry. One of the key drivers is the rising disposable incomes across varieconomies in the Asia Pacific region. As disposable incomes increase, pet owners are more inclined to prioritize premium and specialized products, including wet pet food, for their beloved companions. Moreover, growing urbanization and changing lifestyles have led to an increase in pet ownership, further boosting the demand for high-quality pet food. The increasing popularity of online platforms, particularly social media and e-commerce, also has played a pivotal role in driving the growth of the wet pet food market in the Asia Pacific. Social media has facilitated the dissemination of information regarding pet care and nutrition, encouraging pet owners to seek out healthier and nutritionally balanced food options for their pets. The convenience offered by e-commerce platforms enables consumers to easily access a wide array of wet pet food products, fostering its adoption.
Major key players operating in the wet pet food market include Nestlé (Switzerland), Mars, Incorporated (US), Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), Thai Union Group PCL (Thailand), Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand), General Mills Inc. (US), The J.M. Smucker Company (US), Better Choice Company (US), and Real Pet Food Co. (Australia).
