Hsbc Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

Achmea B.V.
Post Stabilisation Notice
HSBC (contact: ) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
| Issuer:
| Achmea B.V.
| Guarantor (if any):
| na
| Aggregate nominal amount:
| EUR 300,000,000
| Description:
| 6.75% due 26th December 2043
| Offer price:
| 99.716
| Stabilising Manager:
| HSBC Continental Europe
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction
