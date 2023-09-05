Tuesday, 05 September 2023 07:47 GMT

Hsbc Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice


Achmea B.V.

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: ) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Achmea B.V.
Guarantor (if any): na
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 300,000,000
Description: 6.75% due 26th December 2043
Offer price: 99.716
Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

