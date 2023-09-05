Agreement Worth $22.55 Mln Signed To Reduce Water Loss

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 5 (Petra) - The Ministry of Water and Irrigation and theAgency for International Development (USAID) signed an agreement on Tuesday, under which the USAID provides a $20.5 million grant to the Aqaba Water Company (AWC).
The AWC also contributes $2 million under the deal. The total of $22.5 million will go for the AWC's projects aimed at reducing water loss in southern Jordan and providing 1.2 million cubic meters of water annually.
The agreement, spanning until 2027, will help the AWC improve the accuracy of the billing system, raise the efficiency of readings, and replace the old meters.
The AWC plans include setting up administrative offices in the southern governorates equipped with advanced hardware and software, constructing a new reservoir in Aqaba with a storage capacity of 30,000 cubic meters, building a station to enhance the water supply from Shakriya to Wadi Rum Village, and completing infrastructure works for the Disi-Aqaba water pipelines.
Moreover, the agreement stipulates supplying the AWC with consultative services in management and planning and providing technical support for its staff.
At the signing ceremony, Minister of Water and Irrigation Mohamed Najjar said reducing water loss and raising the quality of services provided to citizens is a priority for the water sector to achieve the goals of the National Water Strategy 2023-2040.
He added that the Jordanian government is thankful for the ongoing support provided by the United States government through USAID, which had a significant positive impact in addressing the water challenges faced by the Kingdom in the water sector.
Director of the Water and Environment Office at USAID Andrew McKim said that cooperation with the Jordanian water ministry will help achieve the desired goals and support the water strategy for the coming years.
"Our goal is to offer comprehensive technical and operational assistance to water sector companies, minimize water loss, improve network infrastructure, and manage water resources more effectively to ensure a sustainable water sector for the Kingdom in the long run," he added.
This latest agreement is a component of the USAID-funded Fixed Amount Reimbursement Agreements (FARA) previously signed under the third phase of the Non-Revenue Water (NRW) project, which involves all water companies in Jordan and encompasses their respective service locations.
