Global Scandium Metal Market Size Is Poised For 8.2% Cagr Growth, Surpassing $18 Billion By 2030

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Scandium Metal Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 15 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 18 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Scandium Metal? How big is the Scandium Metal Industry?

Report Overview:

The global scandium metal market size was evaluated at $15 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $18 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 8.2% between 2023 and 2030.

Scandium is a metal that belongs to the rare earth group. It has a colour similar to that of silver and can be found in uranium compounds as well as rare earth deposits. In addition to this, scandium metal is used in conjunction with aluminium to create an alloy. This alloy is useful in the aviation industry because it contains advantageproperties such as resistance to rust, improved anodization, superior hydro-formability, and weldability. For the record, the occurrence of scandium metal in crustal rocks is almost 22 parts per million, which means that its abundance is higher than that of lead and other precimetals such as mercury.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs -

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contactfor more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:



Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 221+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Scandium Metal Market: Growth Factors

Over the period 2023-2030, the growth of the market will be significantly influenced by favourable product characteristics around the globe.

The trends of the worldwide scandium metal market will be guided by exceptional features and a decreased requirement to replace these metals. In addition to this, the size of the global market will expand due to the widespread product demand in the automobile industry. In addition to this, the widespread implementation of solid oxide fuel cells and the rising demand for aluminum-scandium alloys will both contribute to the rise of the market in every region of the world. In addition, the massive adoption of the product in key industries like as aerospace, electronics, and defence would drive the rise of the global market. It is anticipated that the requirement of transitioning to environmentally friendly ways of power generation will likely accelerate the growth of the market all over the world. In addition, in the years that are still ahead of us, the expansion of the market will be pushed in an upward direction by new breakthroughs as well as strategic collaborations.

For example, in August 2023, NioCorp Developments Limited, a key company that is developing a critical minerals venture in Southeast Nebraska, United States, for the production of titanium, scandium, and niobium metals, announced that it will use an environmentally friendly process for manufacturing scandium metal as a part of its aluminum-scandium master alloy programme. This announcement was made in light of the fact that the company plans to use scandium metal in its aluminum-scandium master alloy programme.

The Challenges Facing the Scandium Metal Market

In the next eight years, rising product prices have the potential to slow the expansion of the worldwide sector.

The rise of the worldwide scandium metal sector in the next years may be stymied to a significant extent by the enormproduct costs. The expansion of the worldwide market faces a significant obstacle in the form of stringent government regulations concerning the mining of rare metals from the ground. In the next years, the easy availability of alternative items at prices that are more cost-effective would further dampen the spike that was seen in the global business.

The Opportunities Available in the Scandium Metal Market

The global market will be presented with new expansion opportunities as a result of an increase in the product's use in aviation and transportation-related activities.

The widespread application of the commodity in the construction of aircraft and transportation activities, in addition to its use in high-speed marine boats, has opened up new expansion opportunities for scandium metal market around the world. In the years to come, the market is expected to experience enormexpansion thanks to a rise in the application of products in casting components, 3D printing, lithium-ion batteries, and high voltage gearbox systems. This will pave the way for the enormgrowth.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @

Report Scope