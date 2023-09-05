Smart Dust Market Expected To Reach $392.5 Million, Globally, By 2032 At 13.1% Cagr: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Castle, Delaware, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Smart Dust Market B y Type (Microelectromechanical Sensors (MEMS), Robots, and Others), Component (Sensors, Active Optical Transmission, Passive Optical Transmission, Battery, Optical Receiver, Analog I/O, Signal Processing, and Control Circuitry), Enterprise Size (SMEs, and Large Enterprises), End-User (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecommunications & IT, Government & Public Sector, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and Manufacturing Process (3D Printing, and Microfabrication): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032”. According to the report, the global smart dust industry generated $114.6 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $392.5 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 13.11% from 2023 to 2032. Request PDF Brochure: Smart dust is a concept that encompasses wireless networks comprising autonomcomputing and sensing platforms, all of which are smaller in size than a grain of sand. These tiny smart dust devices are designed to sense and record varienvironmental data, including factors such as light, temperature, sound, the presence of toxins or vibrations. They then transmit this data wirelessly to larger computer systems for processing and analysis. Smart dust represents a futuristic vision of interconnected networks, where trillions of these minuscule sensors continually gather data by sensing and perceiving their surrounding environment. These devices communicate with each other, exchange information, and collectively provide a comprehensive understanding of the environment. Prime D eterminants of G rowth The smart dust market is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period due to the integration of smart dust in the medical sector and the potential for industrial monitoring. However, manageability poses a restraint to the growth of the smart dust market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the market for smart dust is expected to benefit from the introduction of smart dust for space research Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $114.6 million Market Size in 2032 $392.5 million CAGR 13.1% No. of Pages in Report 359 Segments covered Type, Component, Enterprise Size, End User, Manufacturing Process, and Region Drivers Smart dust integration in the medical sector Industrial monitoring potentials Opportunities Smart dust introduction for space research Restraints Manageability

COVID -19 Scenario :



The Smart dust market experienced a significant impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The growth and adoption of smart dust technology have likely been affected by the disruptions caused by the pandemic, which include supply chain interruptions, lockdowns, and economic uncertainties. The implementation of new technologies presented challenges for numerindustries during the pandemic due to budget constraints and shifting priorities. However, the pandemic also underscored the significance of remote monitoring and data gathering, creating fresh opportunities for smart dust applications in sectors like healthcare and remote sensing. As the world progresses towards recovery from the pandemic, there's an anticipated increase in investments in IoT and advanced sensing technologies, which is expected to drive the revival and recovery of the smart dust market.

The Microelectromechanical Sensors (MEMS) segment is anticipated to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on type, the microelectromechanical sensors (MEMS) segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total revenue in the global smart dust market in 2022, and it is expected to continue its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Remarkably, the same segment achieved the highest CAGR of 13.72% in 2032. This growth can be attributed to advancements in MEMS technology, enabling smaller, more efficient smart dust devices with applications in healthcare, environmental monitoring, and predictive maintenance. The rising demand for IoT solutions and smart city initiatives further propels MEMS-based smart dust adoption, addressing challenges in varisectors and driving segment growth.

The Sensors segment is projected to retain the lion's share by 2032

Based on components, the sensors segment emerged as the market leader in the global smart dust market in 2022, holding the highest market share of nearly one-third of the revenue. This segment is projected to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period and is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of 16.29% from 2023 to 2032. The segment's remarkable growth is driven by sensor integration for varifunctions, aided by miniaturization and seamless integration. The expanding IoT landscape fuels demand for uninterrupted connectivity, especially in sectors like environmental monitoring, industrial automation, healthcare, and energy efficiency, driving sensor adoption.

The Large Enterprise segment to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period-

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment captured the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global smart dust market revenue. This leadership is projected to continue throughout the forecast period, with an expected highest CAGR of 13.65% from 2023 to 2032. This dominance is attributed to the substantial research and development investments by big companies, enabling innovation, industry influence, and technological advancement in smart dust applications across diverse sectors.

Want to Access the Statistical Data & Graphs, and Key Players' Strategies:

The Government and P ublic sector segment to rule the roost

Based on end-users, the government and public sector segment held the major share in 2022, generating nearly one-fourth of the global smart dust market revenue, driven by its real-time data insights, enhancing security, resource management, and responsive governance, propelled by smart city, disaster readiness, and environmental monitoring initiatives. The healthcare and life sciences segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 15.99% from 2022 to 2032, owing to its growing significance in real-time data insights and enhanced patient care.

The Microfabrication segment to dominate by 2032

Based on the manufacturing process, the microfabrication segment captured the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-thirds of the global smart dust market revenue. This is due to its precision in creating intricate structures at the micro and nanoscale, which is essential for the small size and complex functionality of smart dust devices. However, 3D printing is expected to grow at a faster rate in the coming years, with a CAGR of 14.44% from 2022 to 2032. This is because 3D printing can be used to fabricate complex structures and customized designs on a microscale, which is well-aligned with the requirements of smart dust devices.

North America garnered the major share in 2022

Based on region, North America dominated the smart dust market in 2022, with a market share of more than one-third of the global smart dust market. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market, with the fastest CAGR of 14.28% from 2023 to 2032. This leadership is attributed to key trends such as the proliferation of IoT devices, advancements in wireless communication technologies, and increasing adoption across variindustries.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Smart Dust Market :

Leading Market Players:



IBM Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

BetaBatt, Inc.



Smartdust Solutions Ltd.

Moog Inc (Crossbow Technology, Inc.)

Valarm LLC

Cleverciti Systems GmbH

Civic Smart, Inc.



Epic Semiconductors, Inc. Defendec Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global smart dust market. These players have adopted an integration strategy to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders:





This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the smart dust market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing smart dust market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the smart dust market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.



Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global smart dust market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and smart dust market growth strategies.

Smart Dust Market Key Segments:



By Type:



Microelectromechanical Sensors (MEMS)

Robots Others

By Component:





Sensors

Active Optical Transmission

Passive Optical Transmission

Battery

Optical Receiver



Analog I/O

Signal Processing Control Circuitry

By Enterprise Size:



SMEs Large Enterprise

By End-User:



BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunications and IT



Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods and Retail

Media and Entertainment Others



By Manufacturing Process:



3D Printing Microfabrication

By Region:



North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

Procure Complete Report ( 359 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @



Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

Smart Exoskeleton Market By Type (Soft, and Rigid), Body Part (Upper Body, Lower Body, and Full Body), Component (Power Source, Sensors, Actuators, Control System, and Others), and Application (Industrial, Healthcare, Military, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Smart Poles Market By Type of Hardware (Lighting Lamp, Pole Bracket and Pole Body, Communication Device, Controller, and Others), Products (Hardware, Software, and Services), Installation (New Installation, and Retrofit), Application (Highways and Roadways, Public Places, Railways and Harbors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Smart Grid Sensors Market By Sensor (Voltage and Temperature Sensors, Outage Detection, and Others), and Application (Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Smart Grid Distribution Management, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Smart Energy Meter, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Smart Meter Market By Product (Smart Electricity Meter, Smart Gas Meter, and Smart Water Meter) and End Use (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with varicompanies and this helpsin digging out market data that helpsgenerate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published byis extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285





Smart Sensor Market

Smart Home Hardware Market

Smart Wiring Devices Market

Smart Glove Market

Smart Office Market

Smart Beacon Market

Edge AI Hardware Market

Holographic Display Market

Smart Card Market

Smart Retail Device Market

Smart Greenhouse Market

Smartwatch Market

Wearable AI Market

Smart Speaker Market

Smart Headphone Market

Smart Robot Market

Smart Mirror Market

Collaborative Robot Market

Wireless Charging Market Digital Signage Market





Tags Smart Dust Market Microelectromechanical Sensor MEMS Sensor Robot Optical Transmission Related Links