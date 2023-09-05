(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinkerannounces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities for In-vehicle Navigation Services" -
Navigation systems are among the initial in-vehicle innovations added for consumer convenience that have evolved as more technological advancements emerge.
With in-vehicle connectivity, use cases for in-vehicle navigation systems have expanded, allowing new opportunities for in-vehicle navigation services.
The analyst has interviewed thought leaders among Tier I suppliers, technology and mapping providers, and varidistinct ecosystem players to create this growth opportunities for in-vehicle navigation services insight.
The research covers the following areas:
.Evolution of in-vehicle mapping technology and road map of in-vehicle navigation services
.Overview on in-vehicle navigation market ecosystem
.Current market scenario and future outlook
.Trends and services that aid market growth
.Automotive navigation ecosystem players across mapping and Tier I suppliers
.OEM navigation services portfolio
.Services market sizing forecastThe study focuses on the European and North American automotive industry and forecasts the in-vehicle navigation services market based on in-vehicle connected navigation systems, OEM-enabled services, and the anticipated future of location-based services.
The report also analyzes the top growth opportunities for OEMs, Tier I suppliers, and map providers in the automotive connected navigation industry.
The research study period is 2022–2030, using a base year of 2022 for all market forecasts.
