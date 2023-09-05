Brazilian corn farmers succeed in unseating US as top exporter of commodity

(MENAFN) According to a news agency this week, Brazilian corn farmers have succeeded in unseating the US as the top exporter of the commodity, and the South American country will be responsible for around 32 percent of all corn exports during the agricultural year 2023.



The US will only account for 23 percent of worldwide corn exports in the agricultural year that concluded on August 31, based on information provided by the US Department of Agriculture that was quoted by the media, far below the new export leader.



Brazil is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the harvest year 2024, which starts on September 1. Only once in recent years, in 2013, did the US lose its top status as a result of a severe drought. Prior to that, early in the 1960s, during the Kennedy government, the country's maize farmers spent 2 consecutive years in second position.



American agriculture producers have lost their leading position in soybean and wheat shipments during the past ten years. 2013 saw Brazil overtake other countries in terms of soybean exports. The US' dominance over the world wheat market started to be challenged the following year by the EU as well as Russia.

MENAFN05092023000045015682ID1107008043