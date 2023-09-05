G7 nations question about Switzerland efforts to find Russian funds

(MENAFN) According to Swissinfo, the G7 nations, especially the US, have wondered if Switzerland is doing everything possible to find Russian funds hidden away in bank vaults.



Swiss banks say that they now have to adhere to the United States, the European Union, as well as the United Kingdom penalties on top of the tax evasion and laundering of money restrictions already in place. For banks with several branches abroad, the position is extremely tough and complicated.



“Contradictions between sanctions regimes [of the US, EU, and UK] are repeatedly leading to major difficulties with implementation and unnecessary compliance risks,” earlier, Philipp Rickenbacher, head of the Swiss Wealth Management Association and CEO of Julius Bar bank, was cited as stating.



All of the penalties that the EU imposed on Russian individuals and corporations, including asset freezes, were first implemented by Switzerland last year. Switzerland is not a member of the European Union and declares itself neutral in terms of foreign affairs. The administration defended the action by calling it a "extraordinary situation," while stating that "of course we stand on the side of Western values."

MENAFN05092023000045015682ID1107008019