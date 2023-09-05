South Korean teachers protest following teacher committed suicide

(MENAFN) Hundreds of thousands of educators are demonstrating in South Korea following the alleged suicide of a teacher that was largely accused on the weigh on teachers in a nation infamous for its high-pressure education system.



Furious teachers declare that they deal with excessively strict requests and even annoyance from angry parents, and are asking for legal overhaul and bigger protections.



Up to 200,000 demonstrators joined a protest on Saturday, as stated by the Korean Federation of Teachers’ Associations, quoting event arrangers. And on Monday, an assessed 50,000 teachers went on work strike and rallied in the capital to memorialize the dead teacher, based on organizers, in spite of authorities’ first cautions that striking will be seen “illegal.”



The teacher had educated first grade homeroom at the Seoi elementary school in Seoul, and was pronounced dead on campus on July 18, as stated by an August statement from the nation’s Education Ministry and the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, who started a probe into the death. They did not identify the teacher.

