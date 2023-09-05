China's exposure to Russian financial industry double in 14 months

(MENAFN) According to statistics from the Kiev School of Economics, China's exposure to the Russian financial industry doubled in the 14 months leading up to March of 2023, while Western institutions reduced their presence there, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.



The site claims that during that time, the Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, as well as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China increased their aggregate exposure to Russia from USD2.2 billion to USD9.7 billion.



In the 14 months leading up to March, the overall percentage of Russian financial assets controlled by foreign lenders decreased from 6.2 percent to 4.9 percent.



The 4 Chinese banks, that are considered the biggest in the nation, are reportedly taking these actions as part of Beijing's initiatives to advance the renminbi on the international financial scene.



“The loans by Chinese banks to Russian banks and credit institutions, which are for the most part a case of the yuan taking the place of dollars and euros, show the sanctions are doing their job,” According to Andrey Onopriyenko, the Kiev School of Economics' deputy development director, FT.

