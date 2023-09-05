US, UK, EU make unified appeal to UAE to cease selling dual-use equipment to Russia

(MENAFN) The US, UK, and EU want to make a unified appeal to the United Arab Emirates in the current week to ask that nation to cease selling dual-use equipment to Russia, according to Western sources quoted in the Wall Street Journal on Monday.



Western nations are worried that computer chips, electronic components, as well as other goods supplied by the UAE that have both military and non-military uses "could aid Moscow in its war against Ukraine," the article claims.



Despite having long-standing links to Western nations, the UAE chose not to join them in imposing sanctions on Russia because of the war in Ukraine. Instead, Abu Dhabi has deliberately increased its commercial ties with Moscow, and last year, commerce between the two countries reportedly reached all-time highs.



According to media sources, both the UAE's supply of microchips and civilian drones to Russia and the flow of Russian oil and valuable metals into the emirate have increased recently. According to calculations by the Kiev School of Economics using trade statistics from Russia, the UAE sold computer components and modules worth USD149 million to Russia in the first 5 months of this year as opposed to just USD1 million during the same time span a year earlier. While deliveries of electrical and electronic equipment increased to USD20 million from USD1 million, exports of communications equipment skyrocketed to USD64 million from zero.

