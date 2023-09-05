Data Center Automation Market Size To Surpass Usd 27.35 Billion In 2029, Exhibiting A Cagr Of 18.2%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Data Center Automation Market size was valued at USD 7.40 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 27.35 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. Fortune Business InsightsTM mentions this information in its report titled Data Center Automation Market Forecast, 2023-2029.

Key Industry Development ABB entered into a collaboration with ATS Global, a smart digital transformation solution provider, to extend its data center automation business. Key Takeaways

Emergence of the COVID-19 Pandemic Increased the Investment in Development of Data Center Infrastructure

Rising Number of Green Data Centers to Act as a Key Trend

By Component Analysis: Solutions Segment to Lead Backed by the Introduction of Data Centers Data Center Automation Market Size in North America was USD 3.62 Billion in 2021

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: “Companies leading the Data Center Automation Market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), CiSystems Inc.(U.S.), Micro Fo(U.K.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), Broa(U.S.), BMC Software, Inc. (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Arista Networks, Inc. (U.S.), ABB (Switzerland)”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 18.2% 2029 Value Projection USD 27.35 Billion Base Year 2021 Data Center Automation Market Size in 2021 USD 7.40 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 157 Segments covered Component, Enterprise Type, Data Center Type, End-User and Geography





Drivers and Restraints

Rising IntePenetration to Propel Market Growth

Data center automation refers to several factors such as Inteof Things (IoT) devices, social media, video streaming platforms, and cloud adoption. The rising demand for smartphones, IoT devices, social media, and other platforms is expected to enhance this industry's growth. Furthermore, increasing intepenetration is expected to foster this industry's growth prospects. Moreover, the increasing adoption of digital technologies is expected to boost this industry's progress during the upcoming years. In addition, constant data generation may drive the data center automation market growth.

However, shortage of skilled professionals is likely to hamper market progress.





Segmentation

By Component



Solutions

Services

Professional Services Managed Services

By Enterprise Type



SMEs Large Enterprises

By Data Center Type



Enterprise or On-premise Data Center

Colocation or Managed Data Center Public Cloud Data Center

By End-user



BFSI

Retail & e-commerce

IT and Telecommunications

Government & Public Sector

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa





Regional Insights

Presence of NumerData Centers to Propel Market Growth in North America

North America is projected to dominate the data center automation market share due to the presence of numerdata centers. The market in North America stood at USD 3.13 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising adoption of the Inteof Things may foster the product demand.

In Europe, the presence of numerdata centers across France, the Netherlands, Germany, and the U.K. is expected to foster market progress. Furthermore, increasing governments for developing green data center are expected to foster market progress.

In Asia Pacific, increasing investments in the development of cloud and colocation data centers are likely to foster the product demand. This factor may elevate industry growth in the region.





Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Launch Novel Centers to Boost their Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market announce the launch of novel centers to gain a positive brand image. For example, Alibaba Cloud announced two novel data centers in South Korea and Thailand in October 2021. This strategy may empower local businesses for their digital transformation. This strategy may enhance Alibaba Cloud's brand image and generate remunerative growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, major players devise research and development, mergers, partnerships, innovations, and expansions to elevate their market position.





FAQ's

How big is the Data Center Automation Market?

Data Center Automation Market size was USD 7.40 billion in 2021.

How fast is the Data Center Automation Market growing?

The Data Center Automation Market will exhibit a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2029





