Data Center Automation Market Size To Surpass Usd 27.35 Billion In 2029, Exhibiting A Cagr Of 18.2%


Global Data Center Automation Market size was valued at USD 7.40 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 27.35 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.


Key Industry Development

  • ABB entered into a collaboration with ATS Global, a smart digital transformation solution provider, to extend its data center automation business.

Key Takeaways

  • Emergence of the COVID-19 Pandemic Increased the Investment in Development of Data Center Infrastructure
  • Rising Number of Green Data Centers to Act as a Key Trend
  • By Component Analysis: Solutions Segment to Lead Backed by the Introduction of Data Centers
  • Data Center Automation Market Size in North America was USD 3.62 Billion in 2021


Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Data Center Automation Market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), CiSystems Inc.(U.S.), Micro Fo(U.K.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), Broa(U.S.), BMC Software, Inc. (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Arista Networks, Inc. (U.S.), ABB (Switzerland)”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details
Forecast Period 2022 to 2029
Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 18.2%
2029 Value Projection USD 27.35 Billion
Base Year 2021
Data Center Automation Market Size in 2021 USD 7.40 Billion
Historical Data for 2018 to 2020
No. of Pages 157
Segments covered Component, Enterprise Type, Data Center Type, End-User and Geography


Drivers and Restraints

Rising IntePenetration to Propel Market Growth

Data center automation refers to several factors such as Inteof Things (IoT) devices, social media, video streaming platforms, and cloud adoption. The rising demand for smartphones, IoT devices, social media, and other platforms is expected to enhance this industry's growth. Furthermore, increasing intepenetration is expected to foster this industry's growth prospects. Moreover, the increasing adoption of digital technologies is expected to boost this industry's progress during the upcoming years. In addition, constant data generation may drive the data center automation market growth.

However, shortage of skilled professionals is likely to hamper market progress.

Segmentation

By Component

  • Solutions
  • Services
  • Professional Services
  • Managed Services

By Enterprise Type

  • SMEs
  • Large Enterprises

By Data Center Type

  • Enterprise or On-premise Data Center
  • Colocation or Managed Data Center
  • Public Cloud Data Center

By End-user

  • BFSI
  • Retail & e-commerce
  • IT and Telecommunications
  • Government & Public Sector
  • Energy & Utilities
  • Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa


Regional Insights

Presence of NumerData Centers to Propel Market Growth in North America

North America is projected to dominate the data center automation market share due to the presence of numerdata centers. The market in North America stood at USD 3.13 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising adoption of the Inteof Things may foster the product demand.

In Europe, the presence of numerdata centers across France, the Netherlands, Germany, and the U.K. is expected to foster market progress. Furthermore, increasing governments for developing green data center are expected to foster market progress.

In Asia Pacific, increasing investments in the development of cloud and colocation data centers are likely to foster the product demand. This factor may elevate industry growth in the region.


Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Launch Novel Centers to Boost their Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market announce the launch of novel centers to gain a positive brand image. For example, Alibaba Cloud announced two novel data centers in South Korea and Thailand in October 2021. This strategy may empower local businesses for their digital transformation. This strategy may enhance Alibaba Cloud's brand image and generate remunerative growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, major players devise research and development, mergers, partnerships, innovations, and expansions to elevate their market position.


FAQ's

How big is the Data Center Automation Market?

Data Center Automation Market size was USD 7.40 billion in 2021.

How fast is the Data Center Automation Market growing?

The Data Center Automation Market will exhibit a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2029


Related Reports:

Data Center Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Trends 2030

Cloud Storage Market Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Growth

Cloud Computing Market Size, Growth, Trends 2023

Artificial Intelligence [AI] Market Size, Share, Growth


