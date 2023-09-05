Eyewear Market Size To Surpass Usd 172.42 Billion By 2028, Exhibiting A Cagr Of 6.0%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Eyewear Market size was valued at USD 105.56 billion in 2020 and market is projected to grow USD 172.42 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Growing preference among people to use eyeglasses due to heightened awareness of optical issues, coupled with increasing prevalence of vision problems.

Key Industry Development : March 2021: JINS eyewear announced the launch of the JINS&SUN sunglasses brand, particularly in the United States, featuring 29 distinct designs and 84 different styles. Key Takeaways:

The market encompasses items like eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses .

In July 2021, Luxexcel unveiled Luxexcel VisionPlatform 7, their advanced manufacturing platform for the future.

In July 2021, Luxexcel unveiled Luxexcel VisionPlatform 7, their advanced manufacturing platform for the future.

According to the World Health Organization's projections from 2015, it was estimated that by 2020, there would be approximately 2.2 billion new cases of myopia worldwide.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.0% 2028 Value Projection USD 172.42 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 114.95 billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Product Type, End User, and Region





Driving factor:

Rising Occurrence of Eye Health Concerns to Bolster Market Growth

Globally, there is a growing awareness of optical conditions in emerging nations, which is expected to boost the adoption of eyeglass products. A larger population experiencing eye-related issues is anticipated to be a major factor influencing the growth of the eyewear market.

According to projections by the World Health Organization in 2015, it was estimated that by 2020, there would be approximately 2.2 billion new cases of myopia worldwide. In countries like South Korea, Japan, and China, people also embrace colored contact lenses for enhanced aesthetic purposes.

Segmentation :

In terms of product categories, the market can be divided into spectacles , sunglasses, and contact lenses. The spectacles segment was expected to have the largest market share in 2020, and it is projected to maintain its dominant position by the end of the forecast period. In 2020, it accounted for 79.1% of the market share.

Regarding distribution channels, the market is categorized into retail stores, online stores, and ophthalmic clinics. In terms of geographical regions, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe.

By Product Type



Spectacles

Frames

Lenses

Sunglasses

Plano

Prescription

Contact Lenses

Toric

Multifocal Sphere

By Distribution Channel



Online Store

Retail Store

Ophthalmic Clinics

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America The Middle East & Africa





Regional insights :

North America to Lead Backed by Surging Approval of Vision Care Products

In 2020, North America dominated the eyewear market, generating a revenue of USD 30.87 billion. The increasing adoption of vision care products is projected to drive market growth in this region.

Europe held the second-largest market share, driven by factors such as a preference for high-quality eye care products, heightened awareness of eye conditions, and an increasing ability to purchase premium sunglasses in European countries.

Conversely, Asia Pacific is expected to come in second after North America in terms of revenue in the global eyewear market by 2028.

Competitive Landscape

The market exhibits significant fragmentation due to the presence of both regional and international players. Leading companies have divisions in both the contact lens market and the spectacles and sunglasses market. Additionally, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. holds the largest share in the global contact lens market, followed by Alcon.





FAQs

How big is the Eyewear Market?

Eyewear Market size was USD 114.95 billion in 2021.

How fast is the Eyewear Market growing?

The Eyewear Market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, 2021-2028





