Vertical Farming Market: Recent Industry Data, Emerging Trends And Forecast To 2028 X Herald

The Vertical Farming Market was valued at USD 5344.58 million in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 36.62% by 2032.







By Types:

. Aeroponics

. Hydroponics

By Applications:

. Fruit Planting

. Vegetable Cultivation

By Market Vendors:

. AeroFarms

. Alegria Fresh

. Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

. Farmbox

. FarmedHere

. Garden Fresh Farms

. Gotham Greens

. Green Sense Farms

. Green Spirit Farms

. GreenLand

. Greener Roots Farm

. Indoor Harvest

. Infinite Harvest

. Jingpeng

. Lufa Farms

. Metro Farms

. Metropolis Farms

. Mirai

. Nongzhong Wulian

. Plantagon

. Plenty (Bright Farms)

. Sanan Sino Science

. Scatil

. Sky Greens

. Sky Vegetables

. Spread

. Sundrop Farms

. TruLeaf

. Urban Crops

. Vertical Harvest

Vertical Farming Market Drivers:

1. Increasing Urbanization: As the global population continues to grow and more people move to urban areas, the demand for fresh produce in close proximity to consumers is rising. Vertical farming can be established in urban locations, reducing the distance and time it takes to transport food from rural farms to city centers.



Vertical Farming Market Report Includes:



Basic overview of the industry including its definition, size, share, growth factors, restraints, applications, recent developments, historic and upcoming trends.

Details about key companies, product specifications, capacity, production value and market share for key vendors.

Provide essential data, latest trends and statistics to businesses

Accurate analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market sta COVID-19 impact on the global Vertical Farming market

COVID-19 Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Vertical Farming market worldwide. It will help readers to gain insights on how the pandemic and post-pandemic scenarios have impacted several aspects of the market such as demand, transportation, supply chain management, consumption, and production. In addition, it provides information about varistrategies acquired by market players to make up for the losses amidst the outbreak.

