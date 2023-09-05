Vertical Farming Market: Recent Industry Data, Emerging Trends And Forecast To 2028 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
Vertical farming is a cutting-edge agricultural practice that involves growing crops indoors on vertically stacked layers or shelves, typically using hydroponic or aeroponic systems. This innovative approach maximizes space efficiency, reduces water usage, and allows for year-round cultivation regardless of external weather conditions. Vertical farms use advanced technology like LED lighting and climate control to optimize plant growth, making it a sustainable solution to address urban food production challenges and reduce the environmental footprint of traditional agriculture.
The Vertical Farming Market was valued at USD 5344.58 million in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 36.62% by 2032.
By Types:
. Aeroponics
. Hydroponics
By Applications:
. Fruit Planting
. Vegetable Cultivation
By Market Vendors:
. AeroFarms
. Alegria Fresh
. Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture
. Farmbox
. FarmedHere
. Garden Fresh Farms
. Gotham Greens
. Green Sense Farms
. Green Spirit Farms
. GreenLand
. Greener Roots Farm
. Indoor Harvest
. Infinite Harvest
. Jingpeng
. Lufa Farms
. Metro Farms
. Metropolis Farms
. Mirai
. Nongzhong Wulian
. Plantagon
. Plenty (Bright Farms)
. Sanan Sino Science
. Scatil
. Sky Greens
. Sky Vegetables
. Spread
. Sundrop Farms
. TruLeaf
. Urban Crops
. Vertical Harvest
Vertical Farming Market Drivers:
1. Increasing Urbanization: As the global population continues to grow and more people move to urban areas, the demand for fresh produce in close proximity to consumers is rising. Vertical farming can be established in urban locations, reducing the distance and time it takes to transport food from rural farms to city centers. Limited Arable Land: Traditional agriculture relies on vast expanses of arable land, which is becoming scarcer due to urban sprawl, soil degradation, and climate change. Vertical farming utilizes minimal space and can be established in areas with limited or contaminated soil, making it an attractive solution to optimize land use. Climate Change and Extreme Weather Events: Climate change poses a significant threat to traditional agriculture, with unpredictable weather patterns, droughts, floods, and other extreme events affecting crop yields. Vertical farming provides a controlled environment that is less vulnerable to climate-related disruptions.
Key Question Addressed in the Report:
Who are the top players operating in the global Vertical Farming market? What revenue CAGR is the global Vertical Farming market expected to register during the forecast period? Which key factors are expected to drive global market growth between 2023 and 2028? Which key factors are expected to hamper overall market growth in the coming years? Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period?
Vertical Farming Market Report Includes:
Basic overview of the industry including its definition, size, share, growth factors, restraints, applications, recent developments, historic and upcoming trends. Details about key companies, product specifications, capacity, production value and market share for key vendors. Provide essential data, latest trends and statistics to businesses Accurate analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market sta COVID-19 impact on the global Vertical Farming market
Vertical Farming Market Restraints Technological Challenges: Maintaining optimal conditions for plant growth in a vertical farm requires advanced technology and automation. Technical issues, such as equipment failures or software glitches, can disrupt operations and lead to crop losses. Sustainability Concerns: While vertical farming can reduce the environmental impact associated with traditional agriculture (e.g., pesticide use and land use), it still requires resources such as water and electricity. Efficient resource management and sustainability practices are essential to address these concerns. Market Competition: As the vertical farming market grows, competition among companies and growers can become intense. This can lead to price pressures and reduced profit margins, especially if the market becomes saturated with similar products.
COVID-19 Analysis:
The report offers an in-depth analysis of the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Vertical Farming market worldwide. It will help readers to gain insights on how the pandemic and post-pandemic scenarios have impacted several aspects of the market such as demand, transportation, supply chain management, consumption, and production. In addition, it provides information about varistrategies acquired by market players to make up for the losses amidst the outbreak.
