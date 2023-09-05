GCC stocks faced with risks amid surge

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets recorded mixed performances with traders reacting to the developments in oil markets while expectations regarding the Federal Reserve monetary policy and China also affected sentiment.

The Dubai stock market continued to see some pressure near resistance levels but remains close to this year’s highs. The main index could be exposed to some price corrections over the short term although it still maintains its strong uptrend overall.

The Abu Dhabi stock market recorded stronger volatility after a period of stagnation. The market could remain exposed to the developments in the energy markets with oil in particular rebounding during the last few sessions. However, a negative reversal in crude markets could weigh on sentiment.

The Qatari stock market remained under pressure, weighed by the volatility in the natural gas markets and mitigated performances among individual stocks.

The Saudi stock market maintained a volatile but relatively strong position while traders monitored the developments in oil markets. Some risks remain for the main index in particular if oil prices return to the downside.





