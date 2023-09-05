MBC Group enlarges association with Paramount in kids entertainment

(MENAFN) MBC Group as well as Paramount Global Content Distribution have enlarged their association for 3 additional years.
The agreement is going to witness the biggest media firm in the Middle East and North Africa region deliver more of Paramount’s children’s entertainment material to its podiums, involving MBC3, as well as Shahid.
Ashraf Younis, manager of MBC3 at MBC Group, declared: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with Paramount Global and continue delivering exceptional content to our young viewers.
“The extension of this partnership represents our shared commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment across traditional broadcasting and digital platforms in the MENA region.”
As measure of the renewed deal, MBC Group is going to carry on bringing exclusive FTA first-run material on its children’s free-to-air TV channel, MBC3, with a least of 350 episodes every year.
It is going to involve latest seasons of shows such as “PAW Patrol,” “The Loud House,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” as well as “Blaze and the Monster Machines,” along with new additions such as “The Patrick Star Show,” “Middlemost Post,” in addition to “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”
