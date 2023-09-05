Dubai Sports Council gears up to launch Dubai Schools Games Tournament

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai Sports Council (DSC) is gearing up for the organization of the Dubai Schools Games; the biggest school sports tournament of its kind in Dubai, which represents the preliminary step for scouting & developing sports talents before moving to join clubs & become Olympic champions.



DSC discussed with the ESM Co., the Tournament’s organizer, details of the 4th edition of the Tournament, which will kick off next Oct. with participation of governmental & private schools.



Participants in the Tournament, which has been launched in 2019, will compete in more than 20 sports competitions; these are: football, volleyball, basketball, rhythmic Gymnastics, golf, people of determination games, tennis, swimming, cycling, badminton, indoor cricket, outdoor cricket, padel, gymnastics, chess, remote chess, esports, bow & arrow, athletics, netball, rugby & teachers’ competition.



A press conference will be convened during the upcoming days to announce the Tournament’s details, including schedule of competitions, stadiums & pitches, where matches will take place, and numbers of participating schools & teams.



Dubai Schools Games Tournament aims to increase the school awareness of the importance of the exercise of sport & physical activities as a vital way to boost physical & mental health & enjoy happy life.



The last edition of Dubai Schools Games witnessed remarkable success, and it was organized with participation of more than 5000 male & female students from 150 governmental & private schools. Participation in this Tournament is free for all schools and students of multi-nationalities, different levels & categories and various ages from 8 to 18 years old. The Tournament provides unique opportunity for all school students to show their talents & sports abilities. The Talents Scouting Program is implemented in all sports competitions. Representatives from Dubai clubs attend the competitions to scout promising talents and to follow their performance & progress.



The Organizing Committee creates a sports file for each male & female player, who participates in the Tournament, so that he can utilize this file when he moves to the university stage or when he joins a sports club in the future.



The Tournament is organized as part of DSC’s efforts to empower junior & youth athletes and develop the exercise of sport in the school sector, confirming the eminent role of schools to boost the sports movement in the State, since schools are considered as the solid base of the sports pyramid, from where promising talents are scouted to support clubs and national teams to win titles and attain international achievements.



The Tournament also cements relations between schools & clubs and increases the numbers of Dubai clubs’ associates via increasing the numbers of those who exercise sport in schools and scouting sports talents who contest tough school competitions, held with participation male & female students of various ages & multi-nationalities. Clubs catch this opportunity to scout the best talents in various sports games.







