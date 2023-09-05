Jasudben Ml School (Jml) Hosts Prestigious Aism Quiz At Zonal And Regional Levels

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 5th September: Jasudben ML School (JML), in Khar, Mumbai, hosted the Association of ICSE Schools in Maharashtra (AISM) quiz at both zonal and regional levels, powered by @quizzingwithami. The highly anticipated Zonal quiz was hosted on the 28th of July, 2023, while the regional level rounds were conducted on Saturday, 19th of August, 2023, at the school\'s premises.
The AISM quiz received an overwhelming response, attracting participation from 76 schools, with an impressive number of 320 students competing in the Zonal level quiz with enthusiasm and fervour. These budding bright minds were divided into three sub-categories: Sub-Junior (grades VI-VIII), Junior (grades IX - X) and Senior (grades XI-XII), forming teams of two for all categories.
The quiz commenced with an enthralling oral elimination round that led to the top four teams from each category qualifying for the Zonal finals, which were held in the school auditorium on the same day. Additionally, the winning teams in each category from the Zonal level also earned an opportunity to compete in the AISM Regional Final, which was held on Saturday, 19th August 2023, on the school premises.
Commenting on this exciting quizzing event, Mrs Damayanti Bhattacharya, Principal, JML School, said, \"We are absolutely thrilled and honoured here at Jasudben ML School (JML) to be chosen as the host for the highly esteemed AISM Quiz, both at the Zonal and Regional levels. The AISM Quiz is an opportunity for students to delve into a world beyond textbooks and traditional learning, challenging participants to explore a diverse range of subjects and domains. We can\'t wait to witness the excitement and enthusiasm that the AISM Quiz will bring to our school premises.\"
With an impressive accomplishment of over 300 live quizzes to her credit, Ms. Ami Goradia of @quizingwithami had the privilege of hosting the Zonal and Regional Rounds in Mumbai. With an extensive experience under her belt, the quiz was designed to traverse beyond textbooks, encompassing an extensive array of subjects such as arts, science, history, geography, films & television, celebrities, mathematics, music, current affairs and many more captivating domains to challenge participants\' knowledge.
Ms. Goradia is celebrated for her innovative and engaging quiz formats, ensuring an exciting, lively, and fun experience for all the participants and the audience alike. With her as the quiz master, the audience was also given a chance to participate and win exciting prizes actively. The quiz encompassed a wide array of elements, from captivating audio-visual segments to rapid-fire rounds and thought-provoking connections, ensuring an immersive journey through the vast landscape of knowledge.
Commenting on her experience, Ms. Ami Goradia, Quiz Master, AISM Quiz, said, \"The Zonal Rounds of the AISM Quiz hosted by me at JML School was a resounding success with more than 300 students from 76 schools participating! The impeccable arrangements made by the school ensured that the 3 huge quizzes, including the preliminary rounds, went ahead crisply, and the entire event was finished well within time but without any compromises. Each student and all the accompanying teachers were extremely well looked after, as is the tradition of the school\'s hospitality. The Regional round, too, was a resounding success along the same lines where the outstation schools were extremely expressive about their entire experience of quizzing as well as the arrangements made by the school. I am surely looking forward to hosting the Nationals of the AISM Quiz if JML plans to host them!\"
With 6 teams of 02 students qualifying for the long-awaited regional finals on 19th August 2023, the quiz saw 3 teams from the schools- Hutching\'s Pune, Cathedral and John Cannon, and NL Dalmia from Mumbai for sub-juniors, juniors and the seniors category going head to head with the winners going on to the National round of the AISM quiz being held on the 4th and 5th of November in Odisha.
