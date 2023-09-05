Donear Group Is Set To Be The Leading Lifestyle And Fashion House In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 4th September, 2023: India's leading lifestyle and fashion house Donear Group just took the men's fashion experience to the next level, showcasing its internationally acclaimed product range at the prestigiAsiaTex'23 exhibition in JWCC (Jio World Convention Centre), BKC from 31st Aug'23 – 2nd Sept'23.
"AsiaTex'23" is the Textile exhibition organized by HCC (Hindustan Chambers of Commerce) and the event was inaugurated by Shri. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Textile, Commerce & Industry, Shri. Rajendra Agarwal – MD & Mentor, Donear Industries Ltd. And Shri. Ramesh Poddar – CMD, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.
The exclusive event showcased the epitome of style, luxury and craftsmanship where Donear Group has taken the biggest stall to exhibit the wide range of Luxury to Premium fabric range which is crafted for Indian fashion connoisseurs. Donear Group plants are equipped with world-class infrastructure and the latest state-of-the-art weaving and processing facilities located at Surat, Silvassa, Bhiwani and Amritsar with a highly skilled workforce.
Donear Group's innovative approach in continuously developing newer products has helped it in maintaining pace with the changing demands of the local and global fashion trends. Donear Group provides its customers a well-diversified range of Woollen, Cotton, Linen and PV fabrics which are unmatched in quality, comfort, versatility, lightness and styles.
On this occasion, Shri. Rajendra Agarwal, Mentor - Donear Group said, "AsiaTex'23 is a testament to the Donear Group's commitment to excellence and innovation in the textile and fashion industry. Through Heritage and Premium brands like OCM, Grado, Donear, Mayur and Graviera we aim to showcase a diverse range of fabrics that cater to the discerning tastes of fashion connoisseurs."
"Picking up the right elements of the global trends and customizing them to Indian traditional flavours is the expertise of Donear Group and we continue to redefine the future of fashion to elevate the standards of luxury and craftsmanship within the industry," added Agarwal.
