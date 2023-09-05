Transshipment Of Metal Products Via Baku Port Almost Doubles, Thanks To Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Some 245,000
tons of non-ferrmetal products were transshipped through Baku
Port from January through July 2023, which is 85 percent higher
year-on-year, Trend reports.
According to the port's data, the bulk of metal products
(aluminum, zinc, cathode copper) was received by the Port from
Kazakhstan.
The total volume of transported non-ferrmetal products for
the same period last year exceeded 132,000 tons.
Meanwhile, according to the State Statistics Committee of
Azerbaijan, production of metallurgical industry and finished metal
products in Azerbaijan decreased in value terms by 34 percent to
599 million manat ($352 million) from January through July 2023
(922 million manat, which is $542 million year-on-year).
