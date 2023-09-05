Baku Airport Recommends Using Services Of Official Taxis Only (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) To ensure safety and comfort of passengers and visitors, Heydar
Aliyev International Airport recommends using only official taxi
services on the territory of the airport. Using the services of
unlicensed taxis may lead to negative incidents such as inflated
prices, low level of service, even fraud or theft.
Official taxis follow the necessary safety standards. Drivers
offer professional services and transparent fares, allowing
travelers to plan their budget and avoid unexpected costs.
Official taxis have an appropriate identification and
distinctive sign, which can be seen on vehicles near the airport
terminals.
We would like to remind that Baku Airport has created additional
conditions for maximum convenience:
- a special boarding lane –“drop off” - has been allocated for
passengers and visitors to ensure a more comfortable and flexible
process of their arrival/departure;
- no payment for the first 15 minutes is required from vehicles
entering the airport, which makes it convenient to meet or see off
passengers.
Note that if there are any suspicions or problems regarding taxi
services at the airport, visitors can immediately contact security
staff.
