Hungary Calls On Eu To Support Gas Supply Growth From Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Minister of
Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Peter
Szijjártó has called on the EU to support the expansion of gas
supplies from Azerbaijan, Zoltán Kovács, Hungary's Secretary of
State for Public Diplomacy and Relations, wrote on his page on X
(Twitter), Trend reports.
"FM Szijjártó asserted that Brussels has forfeited its right to
influence Hungary's natural gas sources due to its refusal to
finance energy infrastructure expansion. He emphasized the need for
diversification in energy sources and the recently initiated gas
flow from Azerbaijan. However, he highlighted the insufficient
capacity in Southeast European infrastructure and called on the
European Union to support expansion," he said.
Kovács also noted that FM Szijjártó also discussed the
importance of economic ties between Hungary and Azerbaijan.
Meanwhile, MVM CEEnergy, the largest Hungarian wholesale trader
of natural gas, and SOCAR, the state oil company of Azerbaijan,
signed a contract for the sale of 100 million cubic meters of gas,
deliveries of which will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. SOCAR
has already started pumping the first 50 million cubic meters of
gas into Hungarian storage facilities.
