Defense Forces Of South Don't Observe Enemy's Preparations For Winter - Humeniuk

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, according to Ukrinform.

"We are not observing strong preparations for winter. Perhaps because their logistics are complicated. They barely have time to meet their current needs for ammunition, protective equipment, and to bring in some new units of equipment to replace damaged or destroyed ones. That is why we have not seen such a massive procurement of winterization supplies," said Humeniuk.

She suggested that the Russians are studying the situation and want to understand to which frontier they need to supply winter equipment, since they do not know where they will stay until then.

As reported, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, Natalia Humeniuk, informed that there are no missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea.