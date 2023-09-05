Powerful Explosions Heard Near Melitopol

This was reported by Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The occupants of the "'deep rear' have switched from summer 'cotton' to autumn. Yesterday after 9 p.m. it was loud in the area of Vesele, 50 kilometers from Melitopol," he wrote.

The explosions were so powerful, according to Fedorov, that residents of the village felt the ground shake, and residents of Melitopol in the northeast of the city heard distant sounds of explosions.

There are no details from the General Staff at the moment.

Earlier, an explosion was reported near Polohy in the village of Kinski Rozdory. A hangar where the occupants stored equipment and a dining room was damaged.