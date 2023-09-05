Ambassador Bodnar: Russia Manipulates Figures On Grain Supplies To African Countries

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Türkiye Vasyl Bodnar said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"Let's take a closer look at the real situation in African countries, whether they are experiencing acute hunger and grain shortages. No, they are not. Because the international market reacts accordingly. Ukrainian grain that gets to Türkiye or Spain is processed in these countries and goes to the African market. These processes have been going on in this way before (until 2022 - ed.). Therefore, even now, some of it comes directly in the form of grain, for example, to countries such as Egypt, Morocco, and other countries, and some from third countries in the form of flour, pasta, etc.," Bodnar stated.

The diplomat reminded that when the grain deal was signed last July and grain ships started moving from Ukrainian ports, prices on international markets fell. This also contributed to the saturation of the African market with food, including through certain UN programs, direct grain supplies, and supplies of products after processing in third countries.

"If you look at the economic structure of most African countries, they have very little capacity to process grain. We had such a story with one of the countries that was offered to supply several thousand tonnes of grain. But they refused precisely because they did not have the capacity to process it. Then we engaged international partners who transported and processed the grain and supplied finished grain products to that country," the diplomat said.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Türkiye advises not to succumb to Russia's manipulations but to look at the general trend in the world and analyze how satisfied the African market is with grain and grain products, given the real shortages and the need to help countries experiencing hunger.

"The average global grain price has a significant impact on these processes. While the harvest is underway and other countries are supplying the market, there is no shortage. But soon it will become noticeable as Ukrainian grain is not going to the world markets in the volumes needed. The world will feel it in the coming months. It will be a new threat to global food security provoked by Russia," Bodnar commented.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Türkiye also recalled the supply of grain to countries in Africa and Asia facing hunger as part of the humanitarian food program Grain from Ukraine. It was initiated by President Zelensky with the participation of the UN and other countries.

"Under the Grain from Ukraine program, we supply our grain at our own expense and at the expense of donor countries for processing in third countries. Then it goes to the countries most in need (Yemen, Somalia, Kenya, and others). Similarly, the African market is saturated thanks to grain processing in third countries. The main thing is to ensure that Africa does not starve and does not experience price increases provoked by Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports," Bodnar said.

As Ukrinform reported, yesterday in Sochi, the presidents of Türkiye and Russia met. The main topic was the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. No agreement was reached on this issue. At a press conference following the talks, the Russian president made unfounded accusations that most of the grain through the grain corridor did not go to African countries.