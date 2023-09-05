'Lpr's Chief Customs Officer' Blown Up By Security Service Of Ukraine Source

This information was confirmed by the sources in the Security Service of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“He was blown up at his place. Another 'bavovna' [a Ukrainian word for 'cotton', used as a euphemism for an explosion – Ed.] is the work of the SSU. Afanasyevskiy [LPR's chief of the customs service] received multiple shrapnel wounds to his head, neck and abdomen, and is now in intensive care in grave condition,” the sources told.

Reportedly, this 'actor' is a major general and an agent of the central office of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSS), who became the 'financial expert' of the head of the so-called 'LPR', Leonid Pasechnik.

According to the data from the SSU, Afanasyevskiy was laundering money to finance the militant groups involved in the war against Ukraine, and individual sanctions were imposed on him by the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, Switzerland and Japan.