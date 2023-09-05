Insights Into Hardware, Software, And Services In The Infrastructure Monitoring Market To 2030

The global market perspective on infrastructure monitoring provides a comprehensive analysis of annual sales trends from 2014 to 2030.

This analysis covers varigeographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. It presents historical and future-oriented insights into infrastructure monitoring sales, offering an independent assessment of annual sales figures in US$ million.

The analysis further differentiates between hardware, software, and services across multiple sectors such as energy, civil infrastructure, aerospace & defense, mining, and other end-uses. This comprehensive overview helps in understanding the evolving dynamics and growth trends in the global infrastructure monitoring market throughout the examined years.

Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market to Reach $43.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Infrastructure Monitoring estimated at US$24.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$20.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR

The Infrastructure Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Acellent

AppDynamics, Inc.

Bridge Diagnostics

CA Technologies

Campbell Scientific

Datadog, Inc.

Digitexx

Grafana

JDS Australia

Microsoft Corporation

Nagios Enterprises, LLC

Nova Metrix

PagerDuty, Inc.

Pure Technologies

RST Instruments

ScienceLogic, Zabbix LLC.

SevOne, Inc.

Sixense

Spiceworks Inc.

Splunk Inc. Structural Monitoring Systems

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Market for Infrastructure Monitoring