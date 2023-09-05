Feg Investment Advisors To Host Tenth Investment Forum In September

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The Beautiful Game: Investing to Win features industry experts discussing market outlook, interest rate policies, economics, politics, and emerging technologies
CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- FEG will host their 10th Investment Forum in Cincinnati, OH, September 18-20, 2023. This year's forum, titled The Beautiful Game: Investing to Win, will feature leading industry experts discussing the outlook on markets, interest rate policies, economics, politics, and the impact of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) on investing.
This year, FEG expects to welcome more than 400 clients and guests, most of whom are executives, board members, and investment professionals at nonprofits and organizations located throughout the country. The FEG Forum will feature a great line up of speakers .
September 19, 2023 Speakers
oFEG President and CEO Becky Wood will welcome attendees and introduce Incoming CEO, Alan Lenahan, and Incoming President, Bill Goslee.
oGregory Dowling, CIO/Head of Research, and Nolan Bean, CIO/Head of Portfolio Management, will share the FEG Investment Outlook.
oBen Hunt, co-Founder and CIO of Epsilon Theory will discuss the new frontier in AI-driven investing and how it impacts the narrative of the market and investments.
oAs PIMCO's head of U.S. public policy, Libby Cantrill will share insights on the risks and opportunities created by the current political and policy environment. Her discussion will touch on a wide range of policy issues, such as fiscal policy, U.S.-China tensions, and the 2024 election – all through the lens of the possible impact on the economy and markets.
oFEG's Advisory Board of current and former non-profit CIOs will participate in a panel discussion focused on current investment opportunities and risks, asset allocation, thoughts on AI and market concentration, private equity allocations going forward, and the impact of high inflation and interest rates on endowment and foundation (E&F) spending policies.
oDuring the evening reception, held at FC Cincinnati's stadium, FEG CIO Greg Dowling will moderate a panel discussion on sports investing with Ian Charles of Arctos Partners and Kara Nortman of Monarch Collective. The session will explore the increasing interest in sports investing and how it can fit in an institutional portfolio.
September 20, 2023 Speakers
oKicking off the Wednesday sessions, Mellody Hobson, President and Co-CEO of Ariel Investments, will sit down for a fireside chat with FEG Incoming CEO, Alan Lenahan, to discuss different topics relevant to the investment industry. Topics will range from diversity, to managing an investment firm through different economic environments, to governance and more.
oClosing the FEG Investment Forum, Jeffrey Lacker, former President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, will explore key questions around the outlook for Fed policy.
The event will also feature numereducation sessions including:
oBuilding Better Governance for Nonprofits
oSuccess in OCIO Investing
oTwo sessions on Responsive Investing Topics
oThe ESG Debate
oImplementing a Diverse Manager Program
oTrends among many nonprofit segments including Higher Education, Community Foundations, Healthcare Organizations, and Developing Partnerships Between Universities and Community Foundations through Student Investment Funds
oCurrent hot topic investment sessions
oIs China Investable?
oOpportunities in Private Lending
oReal Assets: Opportunities Beyond Fossil Fuels
About FEG Investment Advisors
FEG provides investment consulting, portfolio management, and research services to clients nationwide. Established in 1988, the independently-owned firm has approximately $75.7 billion in total client assets under advisement as of March 31, 2023. FEG services include FEG Consulting, which provides traditional, nondiscretionary investment consulting services to institutions; Portfolio Management, which provides outsourced CIO and discretionary portfolio management services for institutions and financial intermediaries; and FEG Research Services, which provides traditional and alternative strategies' investment manager research, due diligence and monitoring. For more information, visit .
