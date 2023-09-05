2023 Usa Trade Tasting Is Coming To Chicago On October 17-18, 2023

Rachael Lowe at Trade Tasting

Trade Tasting Logo

USATT looks forward to seeing the industry members in October 2023 in Chicago. Save the date for October 17-18, 2023.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Time to join the industry on October 17-18 in Chicago for the Trade Tasting. USATT is an annual wine & spirits trade show for retailers, importers, distributors, sommeliers & bartenders to meet & grow business opportunities.

The theme of the 7th Edition of Trade Tasting is 'Connecting thedrinks industry in Chicago.' Chicago is well-known for the food and beverage choices it offers and will notably contribute to shaping the alcohol space in the B2B segment in the coming years. USATT's 7th edition in 2023 will bring together its previeditions and experiences with the primary purpose of elevating and reconnecting the USA's drinks industry.

The 2023 Trade Tasting will be hosted in downtown Chicago at a new dynamic Venue in Chicago's vibrant West Loop, setting the stage for an engaging experience. Importers, Distributors and Retailers are invited to discover a meticulously selected lineup of exhibitors and brands that resonate with current buyer preferences and trends.

The show includes a 2-day Insightful conference with 4 industry panels, 8 keynotes, 24 speakers, and 2 masterclasses delivering actionable insights. Some of the topics that USATT will cover include:

Data Talk: Uncover the power of data in shaping successful strategies.

Effective Brand-Restaurant Collaboration: Learn the art of working seamlessly with restaurant chains, from pitching to ongoing support.

Regulatory and Compliance: Navigate the complex world of regulations and compliance.

Panel Discussions: Engage with experts from the distribution, import, retail, and e-commerce sectors.

Restaurant Buyers Masterclass: Join Sommeliers Choice Awards winners for an enriching session.

Bartenders and Bar Managers Masterclass: Gain insights from Bartender Spirits Awards winners.

For the last 6 years, the drinks industry has turned to Beverage Trade Network's Trade Tasting event and conference to discover the latest trends and network with the drinks community. Our signature two-day event for the beverage industry brings together thought leaders, trailblazers, and the next generation of brand founders to help beverage industry professionals thrive.

Some of the speakers include Jim Bube MS, Michael E. Klauer, Jeremy Kruidenier, Timothy Hill, Michael Marsico, Mark Braver, Colin Hofer, Daisy Penzo, Nancy Sabatini, Mike Boswell, Andrew Levy, Michael Maloney, Tommaso Mistretta, Bruce Abbott, Steve Beckner, Nick Laviola and Sid Patel.

Date and Location: October 17-18, 2023, Morgan MFG, 401 N Morgan St Suite #100, Chicago, IL 60642.

USATT looks forward to seeing the industry members in October 2023 in Chicago. Save the date for October 17-18, 2023. Be a part of meeting, connecting and learning in the heart of thedrinks industry. The show is organized by Beverage Trade Network. Get your tickets today.



Sid Patel

Beverage Trade Network

+1 855-481-1112

emailhere

Visiton social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram