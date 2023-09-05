Rodent Control Market: A Study Of The Leading Regions And Players In Industry Forecast Till 2027

Rodent Control Market Research

The rodent control industry is a specialized sector within the pest control and management field that focuses on preventing, managing, and eradicating rodent.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Rise in urbanization coupled with exponential growth of population, changes in climatic conditions, and easy availability of rodent control products and services drive the global rodent control market . However, stringent regulations and ban on the use of chemical-based rodent control hinder the market growth. On the other hand, R&D activities to develop bio-based rodenticides create new opportunities in the market.

The rodent control industry is a specialized sector within the pest control and management field that focuses on preventing, managing, and eradicating rodent infestations in varisettings, including residential, commercial, and industrial properties. Rodents, such as rats and mice, can cause significant damage to structures, contaminate food and water sources, and transmit diseases to humans and animals. Therefore, effective rodent control is essential for public health and property protection.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:

The North America region contributed the major market share, accounting for nearly half of the total share of the global rodent control market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The strengthening of the housing market, steadily improving economy, and government initiatives such as vector control programs have fueled the market growth. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to the expansion of agricultural lands and the number of organic food producers in China and India.

Key aspects of the rodent control industry include:

Pest Identification: Professionals in the rodent control industry are trained to identify different species of rodents, assess the extent of infestations, and determine the most appropriate methods for control.

Inspection and Assessment: Pest control experts conduct thorough inspections of the affected areas to locate entry points, nests, and food sources for rodents. This information helps them develop a customized treatment plan.

Treatment Methods: The industry employs varimethods to control rodent populations, including:

- Traps: Traditional snap traps, glue traps, and humane live-capture traps are used to catch rodents.

- Chemicals: Rodenticides, which are toxic baits, are strategically placed to poison rodents. These should be handled with care to avoid harm to non-target animals and humans.

- Exclusion: Experts seal entry points and gaps in buildings to prevent rodents from entering.

- Sanitation: Encouraging proper sanitation practices and food storage helps prevent rodent attraction.

- Monitoring and Prevention: Ongoing monitoring and preventive measures are crucial to ensure that rodent populations do not return. This may include routine inspections and the implementation of long-term strategies.

The chemical segment held the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the global rodent control market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Industry players are focusing on providing a comprehensive product portfolio that includes less toxic rodent control chemicals, maintaining safety standards of the Food Quality Protection Act which drives the growth of the segment. However, the biological segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Environmental Concerns: The rodent control industry has become increasingly aware of environmental issues and strives to use eco-friendly and humane methods whenever possible. This includes minimizing the use of harmful chemicals and focusing on integrated pest management (IPM) strategies.

Regulations and Licensing: Pest control companies and professionals are often required to adhere to local, state, and federal regulations regarding the handling and application of rodent control products. Licensing and certification may be necessary in many regions.

Public Health: Rodents are known vectors for diseases such as leptospirosis, hantavirus, and salmonellosis. The rodent control industry plays a vital role in protecting public health by reducing the risk of disease transmission.

Commercial and Residential Services: Rodent control services are provided to a wide range of clients, including homeowners, businesses, agriculture, food processing facilities, and government agencies.

The residential segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the global rodent control market, and is expected to maintain its dominant position in terms of revenue by 2027. Surge in building construction activities in developing areas and government initiative for rodent control in variregions have propelled the growth of the segment. However, the commercial segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Technological Advancements: The industry has benefited from advancements in pest control technology, such as smart traps and monitoring systems that use sensors and cameras to track and manage rodent activity more efficiently.

The rodent control industry is essential for mitigating the health and property risks associated with rodent infestations. It involves a combination of pest identification, prevention, treatment, and ongoing management to ensure that rodent populations are kept under control in varienvironments.

According to the report, the global rodent control industry garnered $2.4 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $3.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players

- Syngenta AG

- Senestech Corporation

- Anti cimex

- BASF SE

- Bayer AG

- Ecolab Inc.

- Neogen Corporation

- PelGar International

- Rentokil Initial Plc

- Rollins Inc.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here:



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with varicompanies and this helpsin digging out market data that helpsgenerate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published byis extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn