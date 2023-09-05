US-based ‘Reputation House’ Announces Saudi Expansion at Seamless Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Media4pr) (RIYADH / DUBAI): Following establishing offices in the USA, Hong Kong, Moldova and Dubai, the US-headquartered ‘Reputation House’ today announced its plans to enter the Saudi market by mid-2024. The firm made this announcement while speaking at the Digital Marketing Zone at Seamless Saudi Arabia.



Mr. Nikita Prokhorov, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Reputation House, said: “Following our foray into the MENA region with our first office in Dubai last year, we have witnessed a robust and promising growth of both Saudi Arabia and UAE. At the back of liberal economic and social reforms, it gives foreign firms an excellent opportunity to tap the potential of the two markets. In our second leg of MENA expansion, we have plans in place to set up a fully functional office in Riyadh by the middle of 2024.”



While addressing the event, Nikita described Online Reputation Management, and shared his insights and the current status of the online reputation of Saudi Arabia in particular, and of the world in general. He commended the bold reforms launched by the HRH Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, which paves the way for specialised firms like us to play a part in the national economy.



He added: “Based on our market analysis of the larger MENA market through our innovative AI-based online reputation tools and 10 years track record of managing the reputation of governments and individuals, we see the need for reputation is growing in Saudi Arabia. The confluence of the pandemic and digitalization in Saudi Arabia has further fueled the surge in interest towards online reputation management services. The online reputation management market is predicted to stand at staggering SAR12.754 billion (USD3.4 billion) by 2030 globally.”



The firm specializes in detecting issues and fixing online performance: Search Engine Reputation Management (SERM), online mentions monitoring, online reputation analytics, lead generation, deleting information from websites and search engines, and evaluating digital engagement and press coverage.



SERM – Search Engine Reputation Management includes: regional and international data processing, search suggestions optimization, islands of content creation, creating social network community, creating channels and playlists on video hosting, starting discussion threads on online forums, publishing articles on news portals, cataloguing platform pages, contextual advertising, creating blog accounts, official website optimization, wiki pages.



To prove its prowess with the help of its online systems, Reputation House displayed real-time analytics of the Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023 event in a month’s time, from August 2, 2023, to September 4, 2023.



The live analysis stunned the audience and received a resounding applause. The results showed on the live screen provided audience reach, sources of data and the regions it was accessed. The analytics showed it reached 96.43 billion audiences in total, 26,704 engagements, and 3,547 mentions.



The deep analytics revealed that the key markets where the Seamless event was accessed are the USA (47%), Saudi Arabia (32%), India (8%), UAE (7%), and the UK (3%).



The real-time data was sourced from the social media (66%), mass media (20%), blogs (8%), forums (4%), messengers (1%), and reviews (1%).



