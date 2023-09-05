Get Your Coffee Fix And A Healthy Smile At Cornerstone Dental Centre: $25 Starbucks Gift Card For New Patients

Surrey, British Columbia Sep 5, 2023 (Issuewire)

Cornerstone Dental Centre is thrilled to announce an exciting new promotion to show appreciation to our new patients. Every new customer who books a dental checkup withwill get a free $25 Starbucks gift card as a way of saying thank you.

At Cornerstone Dental Centre, we recognize the significance of routine dental examinations in preserving excellent oral health. We also understand that not everyone enjoys going to the dentist. We want to make the deal more appealing and make your dental session something to look forward to because of this.

Your dental visit will be as pleasant as possible thanks to the "Latte Love for New Patients" offer. Along with receiving high-rate dental care when you schedule your first appointment with us, you'll also receive a $25 Starbucks gift card that you can use to treat yourself to your preferred brew. We want to express our gratitude for selecting Cornerstone Dental Centre for all of your dental requirements.

Our dentist in Langley , Dr. Jasdeep Sandhu, is committed to offering top-notch dental care to patients of all ages. We provide an extensive range of services to fulfill all of your dental needs, ranging from regular exams and cleanings to aesthetic dentistry and restorative operations.

Simply arrange your initial dental examination with Cornerstone Dental Centre by contacting [Phone Number] or going online to [Website URL] to take advantage of this wonderful deal. We'll give you your Starbucks gift card as a sincere welcome when you show up for your appointment.

We are eager to have you as a patient at Cornerstone Dental Centre and to give you the best possible dental care. Your dental appointment will be an enjoyable experience in more ways than one with the "Latte Love for New Patients" campaign!

About Cornerstone Dental Centre:

Cornerstone Dental Centre is a leading dental clinic in Langley committed to providing outstanding dental care to patients in a warm and friendly environment. Dr. Jasdeep Sandhu and our team offer a wide range of dental services, including preventive, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry, to help patients achieve and maintain healthy smiles.

