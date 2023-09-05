Sharing Insights And Expertise: Omega Hospitals Welcomes Indonesia's National Cancer Institute

Hyderabad, Telangana Sep 5, 2023 (Issuewire)

Omega Hospitals , a leading oncology facility in South India, hosted a significant event on August 24, 2023. A delegation from Indonesia's National Cancer Institute visited to learn about Omega's success in cancer care. Their goal was to establish multiple cancer centers across Indonesia, providing faster and better care.

Indonesia's government sent a team of esteemed doctors and delegates to India, and Omega Hospitals was their destination of choice. With nine fully operational cancer centers and cutting-edge technology for treatment, Omega Hospitals is a healthcare leader in South India.

During their visit, the Indonesian team received a warm welcome from Omega's Chairman, Dr. Mohana Vamsy Garu , and Director, Dr. Ch Namrata Garu . They shared Omega's inspiring journey and patient-centric vision. The team was awe-inspired by Omega's ability to treat up to 100 patients daily using the ETHOS system.

This exchange of knowledge and insights promises to enhance cancer care in Indonesia and demonstrates the power of international collaboration in healthcare. As the Indonesian team embarks on its mission to elevate cancer care in their country, Omega Hospitals extends its heartfelt wishes for their success.