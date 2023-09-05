Kpc: Kuwait Crude Oil Up Usd 2.53 To Usd 92.30 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price rose by USD 2.53 during Monday's trading to hit USD 92.30 per barrel, compared with USD 89.77 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Tuesday.
Brent crude went up by 45 cents to USD 89.00 pb and West Texas Intermediate rose by 40 cents to USD 85.95 pb. (end)
